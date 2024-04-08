Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $406.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $395.82.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $376.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.68 and a 200-day moving average of $368.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

