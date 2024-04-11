NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Raised by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,724,173. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.