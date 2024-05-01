FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YCG LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

