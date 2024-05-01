DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.31. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOKF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Hovde Group lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $88.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. BOK Financial has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $93.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.