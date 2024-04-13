DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Raised by Essex LLC

Essex LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE DD opened at $73.80 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.