A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Down 4.5%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.64. 302,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 327,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMRK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $888.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.