Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.23

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.23 and last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 25309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,519,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,265,000 after acquiring an additional 681,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,466,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.