Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,734,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $87,614,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 33,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 191,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 40,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $4,554,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,268,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,579,055. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

