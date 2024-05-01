Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 767,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $248.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.99 and its 200-day moving average is $238.66. The stock has a market cap of $373.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.