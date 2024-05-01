Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $273.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.27 and its 200 day moving average is $227.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

