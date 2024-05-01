Berry Wealth Group LP Takes $488,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LMT traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $463.58. The stock had a trading volume of 369,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,030. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $445.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

