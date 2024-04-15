Private Client Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.72.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $19.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $744.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,633. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $844.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $801.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

