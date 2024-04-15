VELA Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Encompass Health accounts for about 1.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,739 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 156,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.73. 563,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,873. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

