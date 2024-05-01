Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 784,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Amphenol worth $427,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $2,875,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,319. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

