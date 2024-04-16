Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT at $102.00

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

Get AECOM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AECOM Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.