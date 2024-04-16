Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT at $102.00

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AECOM Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.
AECOM Company Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
Featured Stories
