Critical Survey: Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) vs. ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and ARB IOT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

ARB IOT Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 661.90%. Given ARB IOT Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A ARB IOT Group $51.86 million 0.54 $5.53 million N/A N/A

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and ARB IOT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ARB IOT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of ARB IOT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and ARB IOT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -17.83% -0.07% ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ARB IOT Group beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

About ARB IOT Group

(Get Free Report)

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. The company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as designing the layout of the smart farm for the application and integration of IoT in farming and hydroponics, which includes the procurement of sensors and surveillance cameras, as well as other hardware for farm; designing of software to enable transfer of data from the smart farm to a cloud server, which can then be accessed remotely through smart devices; installing, testing, and commissioning of the hardware and software; and after-sales services comprising data analytics and periodic maintenance services. In addition, it provides IoT system development solutions, including procuring, supplying, and delivering industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions comprising supply chain and distribution of smart phones, accessories, and ICT and IoT products, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited is a subsidiary of ARB Berhad.

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.