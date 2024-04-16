CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Stock Performance
CCLP opened at $2.42 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.85 million, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.27 million during the quarter.
CSI Compressco Company Profile
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
