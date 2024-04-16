StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $13.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.