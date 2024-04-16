StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $13.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
