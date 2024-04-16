DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.75. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 461.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 74.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.