StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

