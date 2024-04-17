2,164 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Baidu by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.70. 1,666,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,679. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $156.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.73.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

