Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 7%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 1,628,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,598,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $507.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after acquiring an additional 227,677 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $2,878,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

