Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 7%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 1,628,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,598,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altimmune
Altimmune Stock Down 4.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after acquiring an additional 227,677 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $2,878,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altimmune
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.