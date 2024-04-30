Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 201 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,338,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,875. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

