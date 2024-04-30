VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the quarter. VanEck Merk Gold Trust accounts for 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of VanEck Merk Gold Trust worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,437,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,565,000 after buying an additional 54,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100,169 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 377,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 249,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OUNZ traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,171. The stock has a market cap of $889.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

About VanEck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

