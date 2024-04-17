Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Auto Prop Reit Price Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$23.29 million during the quarter.
About Auto Prop Reit
