Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 295 ($3.67) price target on the stock.

MONY has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.80) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 212.80 ($2.65) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.60. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 210.80 ($2.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.60). The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,638.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Peter Duffy sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.74), for a total value of £31,519.40 ($39,237.40). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock worth $45,198. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

