Capital Analysts LLC Sells 375 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

