Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Rises By 12.3%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,800 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 754,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,822.7 days.
Coloplast A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLPBF remained flat at $119.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $145.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71.
About Coloplast A/S
