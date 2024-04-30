Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Rises By 12.3%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,800 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 754,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,822.7 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLPBF remained flat at $119.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $145.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

