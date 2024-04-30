CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.
CareView Communications Stock Performance
CRVW traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320. CareView Communications has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
About CareView Communications
