CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

CareView Communications Stock Performance

CRVW traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320. CareView Communications has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Get CareView Communications alerts:

About CareView Communications

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CareView Communications, Inc provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system that provides a suite of hardware and software to facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring.

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.