Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 7,520 Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AROW traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. 4,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,599. The company has a market capitalization of $365.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.70. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

About Arrow Financial

(Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.