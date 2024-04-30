Intrust Bank NA Has $928,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $345.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,973. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

