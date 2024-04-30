Intrust Bank NA Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.18. 138,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,499. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

