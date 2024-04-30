Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Up 34.3% in April

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,500 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 299,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Orgenesis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 10,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Orgenesis has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

About Orgenesis

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.