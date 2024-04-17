Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 597 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,514,000 after purchasing an additional 614,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,401,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 101,160 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 418,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 246,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $17,227,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $706.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

