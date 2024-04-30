Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 0.5%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.62 and last traded at $74.17. Approximately 1,761,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,633,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.56.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,648 shares of company stock valued at $27,400,905. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.1% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 154,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 108.9% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

