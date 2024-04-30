WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,400 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 724,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.50. 344,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.04. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.71.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in WNS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WNS by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in WNS by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 234,139 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in WNS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,279,000 after buying an additional 125,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

