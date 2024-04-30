Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,204 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 994% compared to the average daily volume of 293 call options.

POET Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ POET traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,844. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $136.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that POET Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.