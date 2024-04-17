DGS Capital Management LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

PAM opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. Pampa Energía S.A. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 17.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

