DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $57.39.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

