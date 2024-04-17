DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 4,407 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $81,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPG opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

