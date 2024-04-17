DGS Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $183,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $205,893.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $183,639.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,807 shares of company stock worth $1,200,791 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on USNA

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USNA stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. Equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.