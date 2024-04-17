Bison Wealth LLC Invests $493,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPS. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,445,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,477,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,364,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance
RSPS opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.43.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.