First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after buying an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after acquiring an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

