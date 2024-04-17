Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.97. 1,127,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $507.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.18. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

