Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $262,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.52.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

