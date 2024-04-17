Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 687,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGSGF remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Wednesday. Flat Glass Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

