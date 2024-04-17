Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 687,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Flat Glass Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FGSGF remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Wednesday. Flat Glass Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.
About Flat Glass Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flat Glass Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.