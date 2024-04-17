Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 523 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

