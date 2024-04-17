FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 155.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September accounts for 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.46% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 74,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 182.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the first quarter worth approximately $1,498,000.

BATS:FSEP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,068 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

