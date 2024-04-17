GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2024

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYCGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GlycoMimetics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Trading Up 8.4 %

GlycoMimetics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 344,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.