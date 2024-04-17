HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.